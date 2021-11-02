Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.61.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Avantor stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

