Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.61.
AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Avantor stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.
In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,179,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,239.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.