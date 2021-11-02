Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 82,774 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

