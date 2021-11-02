Donald D. Snyder Sells 4,150 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 387,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,629,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

