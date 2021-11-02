Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 78,351 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.22% of Avid Technology worth $93,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.27. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.