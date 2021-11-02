Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATHM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Autohome has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

