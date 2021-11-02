CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of CarParts.com worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 160,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $92,854.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

CarParts.com stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a P/E ratio of -252.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

