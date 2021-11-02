Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

PAA stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.