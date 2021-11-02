120,400 Shares in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Unity Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,347 shares of company stock valued at $436,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

