Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.36% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 307,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.