EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

EVTC stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 171,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.