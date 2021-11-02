DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.