Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $657.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $554.67 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.