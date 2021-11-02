Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CTG opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35.
In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
