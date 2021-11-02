Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTG opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

