Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,942,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,809,344.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $2,965,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $844,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

