Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.