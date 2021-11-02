Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 360,916 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VHC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.48. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

