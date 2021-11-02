CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

