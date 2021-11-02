BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,080,782 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

