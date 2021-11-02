WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.