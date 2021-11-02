WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
WEED Company Profile
