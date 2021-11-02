CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

