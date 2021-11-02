JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at $263,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

