JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.