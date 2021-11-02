3,460 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

