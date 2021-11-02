Legal & General Group Plc Has $28,000 Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Docebo were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 92,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 126.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

