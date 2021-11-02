Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $11,602,000. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $9,340,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $8,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $8,104,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ VWTR opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.