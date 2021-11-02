Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $348.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.