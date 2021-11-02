Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,830 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of PCTEL worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.30.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

