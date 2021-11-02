Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of MEI Pharma worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 56.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEIP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe raised their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

