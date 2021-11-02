Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $926,000 Stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $682.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

