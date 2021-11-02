EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

