Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,069 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

