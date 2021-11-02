Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

FIW opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $92.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

