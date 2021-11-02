Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

