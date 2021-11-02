Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $640.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

