Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

DAO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.72.

NYSE:DAO opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.52. Youdao has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 230,803 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

