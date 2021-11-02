CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.