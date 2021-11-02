Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

NYSE BC opened at $97.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.00. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

