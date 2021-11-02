SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin Sells 7,700 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $360.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average of $268.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.