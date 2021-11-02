Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.98 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $930.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

