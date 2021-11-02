salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total value of $5,824,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total value of $5,830,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
NYSE CRM opened at $302.76 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.48. The firm has a market cap of $296.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
