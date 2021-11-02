Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Christopher Koster Sells 14,300 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:CNC opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
