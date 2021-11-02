Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Christopher Koster Sells 14,300 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Centene by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 714,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 348,834 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Centene by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

