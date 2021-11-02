Hercules Capital’s (HTGC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

