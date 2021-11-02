BlackRock Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

