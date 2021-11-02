BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 377,952 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

