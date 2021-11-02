Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 68.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 45,131 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

