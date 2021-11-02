Carrier Global Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.17 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

