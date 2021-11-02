Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given New €0.73 Price Target at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BNDSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.67.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

