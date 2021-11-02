Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster results for third-quarter 2021. Earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26% and 2%, respectively. Despite 24.5% year-over-year growth in the top line, the bottom line fell 7.1% due to steepened materials and transportation inflation as well as heightened supply chain issues. Adjusted operating margin also contracted 310 basis points (bps) year over year. Based on the ongoing business dynamics, Gibraltar reduced its adjusted earnings guidance to $2.95-$3.06 per share. The downside is mainly due to the current cost environment, supply chain disruptions, incremental costs along with potential labor and productivity impacts associated with future COVID mandates.”

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

