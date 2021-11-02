BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.73.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $34.69 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

