Hydro One (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

H stock opened at C$29.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.23.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

